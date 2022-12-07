Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 46,180 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $20,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UVSP. StockNews.com raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

Univest Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $96,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Univest Financial news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $96,684.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $127,226.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,766 shares in the company, valued at $269,639.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.91. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

