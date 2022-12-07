Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 652,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.28 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -1,047.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

