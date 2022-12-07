Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.80.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $274.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Institutional Trading of Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,177 shares of company stock worth $11,109,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.