Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 272,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $33,691,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $5,759,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $325,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

