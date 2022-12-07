Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,361 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

