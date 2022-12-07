Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU) Trading Down 0.1%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 16,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.06.
Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rice Acquisition Corp. II (RONIU)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.