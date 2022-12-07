Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,405,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,458 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,824,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,384 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,172 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.61.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 615,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,813 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RBLX opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $125.99.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.