Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $54.00 at SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCKT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 963.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 184,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 167,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 856,076 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.