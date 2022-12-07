Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Shares Down 4.4%

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Roundhill MEME ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill MEME ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 13.83% of Roundhill MEME ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

