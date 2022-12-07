Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Shares Down 4.4%

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Roundhill MEME ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 42.29% of Roundhill MEME ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

