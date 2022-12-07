Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.38.

Shares of ILMN opened at $205.98 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Illumina by 188.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 331,515 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth $47,698,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

