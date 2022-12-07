Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TECH. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.19.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

