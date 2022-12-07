Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

RCL stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

