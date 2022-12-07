Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $10,985,771.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,901,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,540,742 shares of company stock worth $64,744,939. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

