Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Loop Capital began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SAGE opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 818,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $17,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.