Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.20.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $133.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

