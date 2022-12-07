Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Raised to $121.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAIC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $115.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.49. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,125,000 after buying an additional 192,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,064,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

