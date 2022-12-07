Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 0.9 %

SGML opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 6,362.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,401 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,903,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,885,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

