Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $47.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Shares of SMPL opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.78. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,604,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 464,495 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 366,308 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
