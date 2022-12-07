Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $47.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of SMPL opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.78. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,604,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 464,495 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 366,308 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

