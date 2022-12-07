Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Shares Down 6.1%

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.24 and last traded at 1.24. Approximately 273,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 881,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.32.

SPIR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.26 and its 200 day moving average is 1.35.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

