Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.24 and last traded at 1.24. Approximately 273,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 881,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPIR. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.35.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

