Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $247.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

