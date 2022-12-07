Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $247.20.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

