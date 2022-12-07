SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.25.

SSNC opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 991,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,356,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

