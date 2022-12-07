Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $4,578,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $68,543,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

