STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $183.57 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.70 and its 200-day moving average is $195.46.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

