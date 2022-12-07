StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

StoneCo Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.15. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 271.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in StoneCo by 1,764.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

