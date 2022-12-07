Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,542,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $20,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on SMFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.