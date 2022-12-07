Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Raised to $11.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Sumo Logic Stock Up 11.9 %
Shares of SUMO opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $16.44.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 23.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
