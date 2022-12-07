Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Position Cut by Natixis

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,279 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Sunoco were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.40. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $46.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

