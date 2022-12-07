System1 (NYSE:SST) vs. Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Head to Head Contrast

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares System1 and Blend Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A Blend Labs $234.49 million 1.01 -$169.14 million ($3.27) -0.32

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blend Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

72.8% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

System1 has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blend Labs has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -24.79% -11.06% Blend Labs -277.61% -56.67% -34.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for System1 and Blend Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 1 1 2 0 2.25 Blend Labs 0 8 2 0 2.20

System1 presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 62.08%. Blend Labs has a consensus price target of $3.68, suggesting a potential upside of 250.26%. Given Blend Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than System1.

Summary

System1 beats Blend Labs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

