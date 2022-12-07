Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.