Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.32. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

