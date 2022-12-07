Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,358,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,129 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 13.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 32.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 267,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 65,382 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.1553 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,002.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

