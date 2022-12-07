Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,887 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $54,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after purchasing an additional 964,957 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 538,206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 391.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 624,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 497,044 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

