Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Insider Activity

Teradyne Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.