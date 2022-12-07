The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,421,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after purchasing an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,790,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

