The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $153.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $155.91.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

