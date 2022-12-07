tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Down 0.4%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 114.25 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.40). Approximately 21,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 212,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.41).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBLD shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

tinyBuild Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £234.43 million and a P/E ratio of 1,916.67.

About tinyBuild

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

