tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Down 0.4%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114.25 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.40). Approximately 21,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 212,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.41).

TBLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.43. The stock has a market cap of £234.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.67.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

