TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 30.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TransAlta by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 578,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 4.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,619,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 72,456 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TransAlta by 13.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,299,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 270,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransAlta by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TransAlta Increases Dividend

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

