Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Trimble by 2,428.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after buying an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Trimble by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after buying an additional 1,365,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after buying an additional 554,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 13,579.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.18. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

