Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Shares Down 35.7%

Tritax EuroBox plc (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 35.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

