Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

TYL opened at $314.07 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $544.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

