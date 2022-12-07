UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,720 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 818.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

