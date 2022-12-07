UBS Group AG Purchases 105,138 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,138 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JFrog were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after buying an additional 387,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JFrog by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 302,231 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 59.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,251,000 after purchasing an additional 503,035 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 118,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 877.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,666.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 3,397 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $75,888.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,460,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,701. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FROG opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.36.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

