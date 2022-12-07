United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,697,000 after buying an additional 419,697 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 13.2% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after acquiring an additional 447,373 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

