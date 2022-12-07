V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $9,948,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in V.F. by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.