Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 12,179 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.