Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,224 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of SITE opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.91. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $246.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

